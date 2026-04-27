Shymkent airport expands with second runway

During the visit, he reviewed the progress of the project and discussed timelines and coordination with all parties involved.

In addition to the new runway, the airport’s entire infrastructure is set to be modernized. Plans include the construction of taxiways, installation of modern Category III International Civil Aviation Organization lighting systems, strengthening emergency rescue services, and upgrades to engineering networks and perimeter fencing.

Photo credit: The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan

According to the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, once the project is completed, the airport will operate two runways. This is expected to significantly increase flight capacity, expand international routes, and ensure uninterrupted operations even in difficult weather conditions.

The upgrade will also create opportunities to receive large cargo aircraft and support the development of Shymkent as an aviation cargo hub.

Earlier, it was reported that in January-March 2026, Kazakhstan’s passenger and freight transportation had increased by 9.3% and 8% respectively.