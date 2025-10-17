‘Shuteen Torgon Zurag’ exhibition presents wonders of Mongolian painting

This exhibition is notable for completely renewing all the silk appliques and silk paintings, creating each piece with newly composed designs and compositions. Through the unique artworks in the exhibition, the audience can marvel at the wonder of silk painting and traditional Mongolian painting, as well as the profound heritage of the methods, wisdom, and artistry.

Master artisan Ukhaanzaya Dorjnamjin said, “This is the first independent, full-scale exhibition of its kind since the Revolution. In the past, we have staged exhibitions of antique thangkas and silk appliques preserved in the museum. However, this time, everything has been newly created, and we are exhibiting over 70 unique, one-of-a-kind works. It took more than 10 years to create these pieces. Instead of making copies, the artist newly composes every prototype and stylistic model of the deity figures. The artworks are distinctive in their form, shape, color, and style, possessing a high level of artistic resolution. I did not create these numerous works alone, but with the help of my talented female apprentices. I personally taught them the fundamentals of the art of creation, including color harmony, iconographic guidelines, and techniques. We have exhibited many works that incorporate nature, the universe, mountains, water, flowers, clouds, trees, and the forms and color styles of Mongolian flowers into the wisdom of artistry.”

The “Shuteen Torgon Zurag” (Sacred Silk Painting) exhibition showcases the intellectual creations of master artisan Ukhaanzaya Dorjnamjin, which are a perfect expression of his craftsmanship and a reflection of the human soul and inner world, including the goddesses Hajid, Demchog, Tsagaan, Nogoon Dari Ekh, and Yanjinlkham, the lords of wealth and divine power Ochirvaani, Gongar, and Zambala, the animals that symbolize the overcoming of disharmony, “Four Harmonious Animals,” along with various legendary and mythical miracle-working creatures.

Additionally, Ukhaanzaya Dorjnamjin will deliver lectures to the audience for three days, starting from October 18, 2025, on the topics of “The curse and blessing of the Water Spirit”, "Reversing Demonic Forces,” and “Escaping Sudden Death and Rebirth into a Good Destiny”.

The exhibition will continue until October 21, 2025.

