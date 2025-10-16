Mongolia to join International Snow Leopard Trust

Membership in the Trust will enable Mongolia to strengthen the protection of snow leopards and their habitats, while improving the quality of life of herder communities living in snow leopard range areas.

The Media and Public Relations Department of the Government of Mongolia reported that the Republic of India initially proposed the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) to protect wild cats and invited Mongolia to join the initiative in 2023.

It is worth reminding, the number of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has more than doubled, reaching approximately 189 individuals.