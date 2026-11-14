Shrinking Arctic sea ice may bring drier summers to Kazakhstan

The findings, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Water, suggest that Arctic sea ice conditions could help scientists anticipate dry summers in major agricultural regions stretching from eastern Romania and Ukraine to Kazakhstan.

Researchers from Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) and the University of Bucharest analyzed historical sea ice data alongside records of summer drought conditions between 1901 and 2017. The study focused on the May–September period and accounted for the influence of rising atmospheric carbon dioxide levels to better distinguish the relationship from long-term global warming trends.

The researchers identified a connection between reduced winter sea ice in the Barents and Kara seas and drier conditions across a broad region covering eastern Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, the northern Black Sea and Caspian areas, and Kazakhstan.

To assess the reliability of the findings, the team used several statistical methods. A forecasting test supported the relationship across 81.1% of the area where the initial results were statistically significant, while a separate information-flow analysis confirmed it across 65.1%. All three methods produced consistent results for 54.1% of the region.

The findings suggest that winter Arctic sea ice conditions could serve as an early indicator of summer drought risk, potentially helping agricultural regions prepare for unfavorable weather.

Scientists believe the connection may be explained by changes in atmospheric circulation. When winter sea ice levels are unusually low, shifts in Arctic air pressure can affect the jet stream, encouraging the formation of persistent high-pressure systems north of the Caspian Sea.

These conditions may allow warmer, drier air from North Africa and the Middle East to move into parts of Eastern Europe, while also reducing cloud cover across the wider region.

The study found that during years with relatively little winter sea ice, the affected region received an average of 5.35 watts per square meter more solar radiation at the surface between May and September than during years with higher ice levels. Reduced cloud cover accounted for approximately 57% of this difference.

The Barents and Kara seas are among the Arctic regions experiencing particularly rapid changes in winter ice cover. Researchers examined two historical sea ice datasets, covering 1851–2017 and 1941–2024, which both indicate that winters with lower ice levels have become increasingly common since the early 2000s.

The authors warn that continued Arctic sea ice loss driven by human-induced climate change could have implications for drought preparedness, particularly in agricultural regions already facing economic and geopolitical challenges.

However, they emphasize that a winter with reduced Arctic sea ice does not necessarily mean a drought will follow in summer. The relationship remains probabilistic, and its strength could change as Arctic ice continues to decline.

The researchers also examined possible links between Arctic sea ice and summer dryness in Spain, but found less convincing evidence.

The study could provide a useful basis for improving seasonal drought forecasts and evaluating how well climate models capture the relationship between Arctic conditions and weather patterns farther south.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a high-level event on advancing the mountain agenda, protecting glaciers, and securing climate financing had been held in Antalya, Türkiye, during the UN Climate Change Conference.