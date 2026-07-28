Shots fired outside U.S. Consulate in Toronto

The incident occurred at approximately 4:46 am on July 27 outside the consulate at 360 University Avenue.

According to police, an officer stationed outside the building heard what appeared to be a gunshot and saw a newer-model white Honda Accord fleeing southbound on University Avenue.

Police pursued the vehicle along Gerrard Street and onto the Don Valley Parkway but discontinued the chase near Don Mills Road due to public safety concerns.

Investigators later found evidence of gunfire and damage to the stone exterior wall above the building’s main entrance. Security personnel were inside the consulate at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The Toronto Police Service has released images of the suspect vehicle and appealed to witnesses and anyone with dashcam or security footage from the area to come forward.

Photo credit: Toronto Police Service

The investigation is being led by the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force with support from the Counter Terrorism Security Unit.

A similar shooting occurred at the U.S. Consulate on March 10. In June, Toronto police announced that three people had been arrested in connection with that incident.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a shooting near Seattle’s Space Needle left two people dead and five others injured, including a two-year-old boy.