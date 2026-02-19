Short track skater Denis Nikisha finishes 7th at 2026 Winter Olympics

Nikisha finished second in his heat, securing seventh place overall.

In the same event, another Kazakh skater Abzal Azhgaliyev reached the quarterfinals.

Canada’s Steven Dubois won gold, while Melle van 't Wout took silver and Cena van 't Wout claimed bronze medals.

Earlier, it was reported that Sofya Samodelkina of Kazakhstan received a career-best score of 68.47 points in the women’s short program in figure skating, placing 12th and securing a spot among the top 24 skaters to advance to the free program.