Short Track Junior World Cup stage kicks off in Astana

The opening stage runs from November 7 to 9, followed by a second stage from November 13 to 15, both taking place at the city’s renowned Alau Ice Palace

“The first stage of the Junior World Cup was held in 2023, and Kazakhstan was among the first to apply to host the event,” the NOC's statement said. “As a result, the International Skating Union entrusted our country with organizing not just one, but two stages of the tournament in Astana.”

The event has attracted young athletes from 22 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Hungary, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Mongolia, Germany, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK, the U.S., India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, and the Netherlands.

Just like in the senior category, the Junior World Cup series has its own ranking system, with overall standings based on results from all stages.

Kazakhstan’s Bogdan Vekhov, who secured third place in the 1000-meter event last season, will once again compete this year. He will be joined by Polina Omelchuk, the 2024 Youth Olympic Games bronze medalist.

Team Kazakhstan is represented by:

Polina Omelchuk

Anastasia Galechina

Rayana Manarbekova

Nuriya Alpysbai

Guldana Zhalmukhan

Assylkhan Kassymbek

Madiyar Madikhov

Pavel Tsoy

Bogdan Vekhov

Tamirlan Zholdas

Medals will be contested at men's and women's 500, 1,000, and 1,500-meter races, as well as men’s, women’s, and mixed relay events.

The tournament marks another milestone for Kazakhstan in promoting winter sports and strengthening its reputation as a host for major international competitions.

