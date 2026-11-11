Chanel Maxi Flap

Chanel’s Maxi Flap keeps the quilting, flap closure, and chain strap of familiar Chanel bags. The difference is how it sits. Softer leather relaxes against the body. Matthieu Blazy introduced this interpretation for Spring/Summer 2026.

The oversized Flap itself dates back decades. Sotheby’s links its revival to Blazy’s redesign and renewed interest in roomier bags. Compared with many earlier Classic Flaps, the new version looks less rigid.

Chanel lists a dark brown Fall/Winter version at $8,800 on its US website.

Photo credit: Chanel

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Ray-Ban Meta glasses put a camera, speakers, and a voice assistant inside an eyeglass frame. Wearers can capture photos and videos without holding a phone. They can also listen to audio and give voice commands.

A 2025 Super Bowl campaign brought the idea to a mass audience. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Kris Jenner demonstrated the glasses in a comic art-gallery mishap. In 2026, Ray-Ban and Meta added frames designed specifically for prescription wearers.

Kris Jenner é a matriarca dos Chrises' na nova prévia do comercial do SuperBowl da Ray-Ban Meta AI estrelado por Chris Hemsworth e Chris Pratt. 😎 https://t.co/cbDuvvfrN1 — Chris Hemsworth Online (@ChrisHemsOnline) February 3, 2025

Gen 2 models start at $379 in the US. The prescription-focused Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics models start at $499.

Fruit-shaped desserts

They look like fruit until a spoon breaks through the shell. Inside, layers of mousse, cream, and fruit fillings replace what the eye expects. That reveal makes the dessert easy to demonstrate in a short video.

A whole lot of deliciousness 🤤 https://t.co/QG62KsTI4S — Sih_za (@ZaiMmbone) November 4, 2026

French pastry chef Cédric Grolet made these edible illusions his signature. His Yellow Lemon combines a thin white chocolate shell with lemon mousse and a runny center. Mint and lemon pieces add contrasting flavors and textures. His Saint-Tropez website lists an individual pastry at €18.

Dyson CameraJet toothbrush

Dyson’s CameraJet puts a camera inside an electric toothbrush. According to Dyson, it detects gaps between teeth and directs mouthrinse jets toward them. Users can view the inside of their mouth through the MyDyson app.

That live view gives an everyday routine an unusual visual element. Dyson launched the brush in September 2026. The following month, the company announced its selection among TIME’s Best Inventions of 2026.

Dyson lists the CameraJet at $499.99 on its US website.

Photo credit: Dyson

Dumpling squishies

The surprise starts when you lift the lid of a miniature steamer. Inside sits a soft dumpling-shaped toy that stretches and squashes under your fingers. RMS sells versions with hidden colors and rarer designs, encouraging collectors to compare their finds. Unboxing videos combine the reveal with close-ups of the toy being squeezed.

Prices depend on the edition. The Crazy Fun Mystery Dumpling Kitty Edition costs $5 at US retailer Five Below.

Sneakerinas

Sneakerinas borrow the shape of ballet flats and the rubber soles of sneakers. Think slim shoes with rounded toes, open tops, and straps or ribbon-style laces. They bring ballet-inspired details into everyday footwear.

Puma’s Speedcat Ballet adapts the brand’s low-profile racing shoe into a flat. Adidas offers its own take through Taekwondo Mei styles. With jeans or a skirt, their narrow shape gives an outfit a lighter silhouette.

Puma lists the Speedcat Ballet at $90 in the US. Adidas Taekwondo Mei models cost $100, with some ballet versions priced at $110.

Photo credit: Adidas

Jelly blush

Milk Makeup’s Cooling Water Jelly Tint wobbles when touched, then leaves color on the skin. The jelly stick works on both cheeks and lips. TikTok demonstrations helped popularize it by showing the texture alongside the finished makeup.

The tint costs $26 at Sephora. Its popularity began with its 2024 launch, before Pinterest highlighted jelly blush for 2026. The platform’s forecast recorded a 130% rise in searches for the term.

Fujifilm instax mini Evo Cinema

A photo from this camera can lead to a video of the same moment. Fujifilm’s instax mini Evo Cinema records clips lasting up to 15 seconds. It can print a still with a QR-code linking to the recording. Scan it with a phone to watch.

Introduced in January 2026, the camera resembles an old 8mm model with a vertical grip. Its effects recreate different decades, including grainy early footage and brighter later styles.

Fujifilm announced a US launch price of $409.95.

Photo credit: Fujifilm

Vintage-style brooches

A brooch can move from a coat lapel to a sweater or scarf. That flexibility gives one small accessory several roles in a wardrobe.

Runway and street-style appearances helped renew interest in decorative pins. Pinterest included brooches in its 2026 forecast after “brooch aesthetic” searches rose 110%. The appeal extends to men’s tailoring: searches for “brooch for men suit” rose 90%.

Swarovski’s US website lists its Idyllia feather brooch at $159. Its Constella crystal-pearl brooch costs $219.

Photo credit: Swarovski

Bag charms

Bag charms make even identical handbags look different. Cherries, miniature books, and soft toys clip onto handles, letting owners mix personal references. A favorite story or playful object becomes part of an everyday accessory.

The revival draws on Jane Birkin’s habit of decorating her bags with personal objects. Celebrity appearances helped spread the look. Dua Lipa, for example, decorated her bag with a pink bunny and a scarf.

Coach lists its Cherry Bag Charm at $95. Its Book of Answers charm also costs $95 and contains all 384 pages.

Photo credit: Coach

Photo credit: Coach

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh grandmothers modeled national dress at New York Fashion Week.