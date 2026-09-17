Kazakh grandmothers showcase national fashion at New York Fashion Week

The senior models took to the international fashion stage in pieces from the Alasha collection, which combines traditional Kazakh dress with contemporary design. Through the image of the äje, or grandmother, a symbol of wisdom and dignity, the project seeks to promote Kazakhstan’s national dress and introduce international audiences to Kazakh culture.

Ahead of the show, the models also walked through the streets of New York in national dress, showcasing how Kazakh traditions can blend naturally with the style of a modern metropolis.

Photo credit: Botabek Shulanbay

Anuarbekova’s collection is dedicated to Kazakh model Alla Ilchun, who was a muse to French fashion designer Christian Dior. This year marks the 100th anniversary of her birth. According to Anuarbekova, some elements of Dior’s tailoring were incorporated into the designs, although the collection does not replicate either Dior’s work or Ilchun’s personal style.

“We created this collection in honor of these two great figures. Alla Ilchun was Kazakh, and this is part of our history and culture. Her contribution to the global fashion industry is something we can be proud of,” Anuarbekova said.

Photo credit: Botabek Shulanbay

The designer stressed that 'Kazakh Grandmothers Who Amazed the World' goes beyond showcasing national clothing. Each participant brings her own story as a woman who raised children, worked, and contributed to her family and country.

“Our project is not only about beauty and fashion. It is about connecting society and younger and older generations, with one story intertwined with another,” the designer said.

Photo credit: Botabek Shulanbay

Project representatives said growing international interest in Kazakh national dress reflects its increasing appeal beyond Kazakhstan. By blending traditional elements with contemporary design, Anuarbekova’s collection seeks to introduce global audiences to Kazakh culture while remaining in step with international fashion trends.

Project participant Tilekshi Amangeldiyeva said the idea of promoting Kazakh designers abroad had emerged before the latest show. While in New York, she met a fashion industry professional from Atyrau who had previously participated in New York Fashion Week events.

Photo credit: Botabek Shulanbay

The two began developing presentations and introductory videos while reaching out to Kazakh designers and exploring their work. Their search eventually led them to Raushan Anuarbekova, whose collection was selected for the New York show.

“Today, we can see the results of this work: a Kazakh designer’s collection has been showcased in New York, with members of the Älemdi tañğaldyrğan qazaq äjeleri project taking part in the show,” Amangeldiyeva said.

Photo credit: Botabek Shulanbay

The project has previously showcased Kazakh national clothing at major international fashion events. In 2025, its participants appeared at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, presenting the national-style Aq Marzhan collection.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s traditional crafts were showcased at the BRICS Bazaar 2026 in New Delhi.