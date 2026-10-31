Shooting at California Halloween store leaves one dead, six injured

Police responded to the shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in Solano Town Center in Fairfield around 8.30 pm Friday, according to local media.

Officers found seven people suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom later died.

The six surviving victims were transported to local hospitals, with at least three in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify the suspect, while the shooting scene remains under investigation.

Earlier, it was reported that unknown gunmen opened fire at a Greek Orthodox church during a funeral in southern Jordan on October 23 killing six people and wounding 28 others.