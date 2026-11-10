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    Shock bid: Judo legend to run for French president

    11:49, 10 November 2026

    Judo star Teddy Riner has set his sights on French presidency, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Judo, France, president, Teddy Riner
    Photo credit: x.com/teddyriner

    Multiple Olympic and world champion Riner hard launched his political career with announcement that he will be running for the post of French president in 2027.

    “In the face of our country’s challenges, the time has come to take responsibility. I am a candidate for the 2027 presidential election,” Riner said in a video statement.

    The 37-year-old told Le Parisien that he wants to become the president who brings French people together.

    The presidential election is set to take place in France on April 18 amid tense political and social situation.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had also announced his bid to run for French presidency next year.

    France Politics Elections EU Europe World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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