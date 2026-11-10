Shock bid: Judo legend to run for French president

Multiple Olympic and world champion Riner hard launched his political career with announcement that he will be running for the post of French president in 2027.

“In the face of our country’s challenges, the time has come to take responsibility. I am a candidate for the 2027 presidential election,” Riner said in a video statement.

La résignation n'est pas une option. Face aux difficultés de notre pays, l'heure est venue de prendre ses responsabilités. Je suis candidat à l'élection présidentielle de 2027. #TeddyRiner2027 #Présidentielle2027 #LaFrancequonveut https://t.co/nM7rTfyTrH — Teddy Riner (@teddyriner) November 9, 2026

The 37-year-old told Le Parisien that he wants to become the president who brings French people together.

🥇🥇🇫🇷 https://t.co/UVYut9Iczr — Teddy Riner (@teddyriner) October 18, 2024

The presidential election is set to take place in France on April 18 amid tense political and social situation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had also announced his bid to run for French presidency next year.