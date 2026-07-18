Shiveluch volcano erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka, spews ash 12km high
The Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula erupted violently on the morning of July 19, sending a plume of ash up to 12 kilometers into the atmosphere, Qazinform News Agency learned from TASS.
The Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service said satellite data showed the ash plume rising to approximately 12,000 meters above sea level between 07:17 am and 07:32 am local time (09:17-09:32 am Astana time).
Shiveluch is an active volcano in Kamchatka. The volcanic complex consists of Old Shiveluch volcano, an ancient caldera and the active Young Shiveluch volcano and is estimated to be 60,000-70,000 years old.
The volcano is located about 50 kilometers from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky District and approximately 450 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
Earlier, in June, Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted powerfully, covering parts of Kagoshima in volcanic ash.