EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, ash falls across parts of Kagoshima

    20:35, 7 June 2026

    Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted powerfully, covering parts of Kagoshima in volcanic ash, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Sakurajima volcano erupts
    Photo credit: @GakuHayato / X

    Located in Kagoshima Prefecture on the southern island of Kyushu, the volcano sent a massive plume of volcanic ash into atmosphere. 

    "Large eruption from Japan’s Sakurajima volcano today, leaving parts of Kagoshima City blanketed in ash. While it looks dramatic, this isn’t unusual for Sakurajima. It’s one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, and local residents are well accustomed to dealing with regular ashfall," the Volcaholic portal notes.

    Sakurajima is considered one of Japan's most active volcanoes and frequently experiences periods of heightened activity.

    Earlier, it was reported that thousands of residents fled their homes in the central Philippines after the Mayon Volcano erupted in early May, sending lava flows down its slopes and ash across nearby communities.

    Volcano eruption Japan Natural disasters Asia World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All