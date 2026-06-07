Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, ash falls across parts of Kagoshima

Located in Kagoshima Prefecture on the southern island of Kyushu, the volcano sent a massive plume of volcanic ash into atmosphere.

"Large eruption from Japan’s Sakurajima volcano today, leaving parts of Kagoshima City blanketed in ash. While it looks dramatic, this isn’t unusual for Sakurajima. It’s one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, and local residents are well accustomed to dealing with regular ashfall," the Volcaholic portal notes.

Sakurajima is considered one of Japan's most active volcanoes and frequently experiences periods of heightened activity.

Large eruption from Japan’s Sakurajima volcano today, leaving parts of Kagoshima City blanketed in ash.



While it looks dramatic, this isn’t unusual for Sakurajima. It’s one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, and local residents are well accustomed to dealing with regular ashfall.… pic.twitter.com/fbn8Bj2F9T — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 7, 2026

Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, erupted, sending volcanic ash over Kagoshima City.

🎥 373houdou_1 pic.twitter.com/lZzL775gy2 — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) June 7, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that thousands of residents fled their homes in the central Philippines after the Mayon Volcano erupted in early May, sending lava flows down its slopes and ash across nearby communities.