Shiveluch volcano erupts again, spewing ash 9 km high

"According to seismic data, an ash plume from the Shiveluch volcano rose to an altitude of 9,000 meters above sea level," it wrote on messaging app Max.

Shiveluch is the northernmost active volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula. It is located 450 kilometers northeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The absolute height of the volcano is 3,283 meters. The highest point of its active part, called Young Shiveluch, is 2,500 meters above sea level; the diameter of the crater is 1.5 kilometers.

Catastrophic eruptions occurred in 1864 and 1964, when a large part of the lava dome collapsed and created a devastating debris avalanche. Young Shiveluch has been active since September 1980.

Earlier, the Shiveluch volcano erupted violently on the morning of July 19, sending a plume of ash up to 12 kilometers into the atmosphere.