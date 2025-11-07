Сhina achieves world’s first conversion of thorium into uranium for nuclear fission

Researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced that they had obtained data on key physical parameters of protactinium-233, confirming the completion of the conversion process from thorium-232 to uranium-233 within a reactor. The experiment took place in a two-megawatt thermal molten-salt reactor located in the Hongshagang industrial cluster in Minqin County, Gansu Province.

Deputy Director of the institute Cai Xiangzhou said that China continues to expand its nuclear power generation capacity, though it still faces sustainability challenges due to its reliance on imported uranium. Institute Director Dai Zhimin added that thorium is considered a promising alternative because of its abundance in China and its negative temperature coefficient of reactivity, which helps lower the risk of radioactive release.

According to researchers, reactors fueled by thorium generate smaller amounts of radioactive waste with shorter half-lives, simplifying disposal and making it easier to integrate the technology with renewable energy sources, energy-storage systems, hydrogen production, and chemical processing of coal, oil, and gas.

Experts note that this achievement demonstrates the technical feasibility of the thorium fuel cycle and reinforces China’s position as a leader in molten-salt reactor research.

