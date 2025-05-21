EN
    Shenzhou-20 crew set for maiden extravehicular activities

    15:32, 21 May 2025

    The Shenzhou-20 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    Shenzhou-20
    Photo credit: Han Qiyang/Xinhua

    Since entering the Tiangong space station on April 25, the three astronauts have completed a series of tasks in orbit, including the rotation with their predecessors Shenzhou-19 crew members, the maintenance and upkeep of the space station platform, inspections and tests of EVA suits, and medical rescue exercises.

    All space science experiments have been progressing as planned, the agency said.

    It also confirmed that the three Shenzhou-20 crew members are in good health and the space station is operating smoothly, ready for the upcoming space walk.

    As reported previously, China's Shenzhou-20 crew has entered space station.

    China Space Spaceship Space exploration
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
