Shenzhou-20 crew set for maiden extravehicular activities

Since entering the Tiangong space station on April 25, the three astronauts have completed a series of tasks in orbit, including the rotation with their predecessors Shenzhou-19 crew members, the maintenance and upkeep of the space station platform, inspections and tests of EVA suits, and medical rescue exercises.

All space science experiments have been progressing as planned, the agency said.

It also confirmed that the three Shenzhou-20 crew members are in good health and the space station is operating smoothly, ready for the upcoming space walk.

As reported previously, China's Shenzhou-20 crew has entered space station.