China's Shenzhou-20 crew enters space station
The three astronauts on China's Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission entered the China Space Station and met with the Shenzhou-19 crew, beginning a new round of in-orbit crew handover, CGTN reports.
The Shenzhou-19 crew opened the hatch at 1:17 a.m. Beijing Time and greeted the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The six crew members then took group pictures for the sixth space get-together in China's aerospace history.
They will live and work together for about five days to complete planned tasks and handover work, the CMSA said.
The Shenzhou-19 crew is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 29.
Earlier it was reported that China plans to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, in collaboration with international partners.