China's Shenzhou-20 crew enters space station

The Shenzhou-19 crew opened the hatch at 1:17 a.m. Beijing Time and greeted the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The six crew members then took group pictures for the sixth space get-together in China's aerospace history.

They will live and work together for about five days to complete planned tasks and handover work, the CMSA said.

The Shenzhou-19 crew is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 29.

Earlier it was reported that China plans to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, in collaboration with international partners.