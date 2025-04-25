EN
    China's Shenzhou-20 crew enters space station

    11:28, 25 April 2025

    The three astronauts on China's Shenzhou-20 spaceflight mission entered the China Space Station and met with the Shenzhou-19 crew, beginning a new round of in-orbit crew handover, CGTN reports.

    Shenzhou-20
    Photo credit: CGTN

    The Shenzhou-19 crew opened the hatch at 1:17 a.m. Beijing Time and greeted the new arrivals, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

    The six crew members then took group pictures for the sixth space get-together in China's aerospace history.

    They will live and work together for about five days to complete planned tasks and handover work, the CMSA said.

    The Shenzhou-19 crew is scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 29.

    Earlier it was reported that China plans to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, in collaboration with international partners.

    China Space exploration Space World News Asia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
