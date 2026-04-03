Shell sees growing opportunities in Kazakhstan’s energy sector

According to Suzanne Coogan, Kazakhstan remains a vital element in the international landscape, contributing significantly to the stability of global energy supplies.

The Senior Vice President of the British multinational company emphasized that the importance of Kazakhstan stems not just from its vast resources but from its strategic implementation of industry objectives and strong human capital. Having worked in the country, Coogan noted that the development opportunities are significantly broader. This refers to both individual projects and the industry at large.

The executive highlighted the country's complex operating environment, noting that while technological conditions remain challenging, numerous high-level projects continue to move forward. This success, she added, is driven by a combination of international expertise and modern, collaborative technologies across both current and future initiatives.

She also pointed out that a more sustainable system of interaction between industry participants is taking shape in the country. Companies operating in Kazakhstan contribute to developing supply chains and creating added value. This, she explained, enables more efficient operations at every stage, from production to refining, ultimately resulting in a more resilient industry system.

Developing local content and recruiting Kazakhstani specialists remain among the company's priorities. According to Suzanne Coogan, the share of local staff within the company has already reached 95-96%. She noted that this reflects Shell's approach to developing local content and supporting national human resources.

Furthermore, the company continues to implement projects in the country and expand its presence.

She highlighted that Shell has been operating in Kazakhstan for nearly 35 years and recently signed a new license for developing a field. In the near future, the company will conduct seismic surveys, involving a significant number of local specialists, which she described as an important stage for future operations.

In conclusion, Coogan noted the importance of further cooperation and the development of partnerships within the industry. According to her, this will help unlock new opportunities for the market and participants of the energy sector.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that QazaqGaz and Shell Kazakhstan have agreed to join forces on gas master planning.

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