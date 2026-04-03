QazaqGaz, Shell Kazakhstan agree to join forces on gas master planning

A signing ceremony took place on Thursday at the international geological forum Geoscience & Exploration Central Asia between Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board at QazaqGaz, and Suzanne Coogan, Senior Vice President and Chair of Shell in Kazakhstan.

Under the document, the sides agree to convene a joint technical working group comprised of relevant experts to conduct further studies in the gas sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Suzanne Coogan said: “Given the vital role of natural gas in enhancing energy security and supporting economic growth during the energy transition, the memorandum reinforces the strategic importance of strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy balance.”

In turn, Alibek Zhamauov noted the document paves the way for further cooperation between QazaqGaz and Shell and is aimed to explore the prospects of Kazakhstan’s gas sector in the wake of rising domestic consumption and the need to expand gas supply capacity.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Kazakhstan’s gas sector and supporting the country’s long-term energy goals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Croatia ink a hydrocarbon exploration deal in Aktobe region.