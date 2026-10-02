Shawn Mendes celebrates Illuminate anniversary, Noah Kahan joins Hunger Games soundtrack and Victoria Monét’s new release

New releases

Shawn Mendes celebrates a decade of Illuminate with a 10th-anniversary edition, released on September 25. The streaming version includes the previously unreleased 2016 demo Cold in California and live performances of Treat You Better, Ruin and Mercy from his 2025 tour.

Noah Kahan shares Draw You Out, the lead single from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album). Co-written and co-produced with Aaron Dessner, the song was created specifically for the film. The soundtrack arrives on November 13, ahead of the movie’s November 20 release.

Victoria Monét returns with Frequency of Love, her second studio album following 2023’s Jaguar II. The 22-track release includes Let Me and Reach Out, blending R&B with dance-floor sounds.

Hilary Duff releases CATastrophe, a new song for the upcoming animated film The Cat in the Hat. The track will appear on the film’s soundtrack, due on October 30.

Stevie Wonder marks the 50th anniversary of Songs in the Key of Life with four previously unreleased recordings from the original album sessions. Songs in the Key of Life - The EP features It’s Easier, My Life Story of Love, I Can See the Sun in Late December and I’m Into Livin’.

Quavo drops QRÖMELIFE, a 14-track album executive-produced by Pharrell Williams.

Martin Garrix releases This Dream of You, a progressive house single featuring his own vocals. The Dutch producer first previewed the track at Tomorrowland Belgium earlier this summer.

Music news

Pitbull reveals the tracklist for his upcoming 24-track album PITCOIN, set for release on October 9. The record features collaborations with Lil Jon, Akon, Enrique Iglesias and Bon Jovi.

The Recording Academy confirms that its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category will go ahead at the 2027 Grammy Awards despite criticism. The category covers performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.