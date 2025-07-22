Sharp rise in Uzbekistan tourists visiting Vietnam in early 2025

This marks an increase of 11,500 people, or 3.7 times more, compared to the same period last year.

The breakdown of travel purposes for Uzbekistan citizens visiting Vietnam during this period is as follows:

Tourism: 14,611 people,

Visiting relatives: 1,182 people,

Official visits: 6 people,

Education: 2 people.

