    Sharp rise in Uzbekistan tourists visiting Vietnam in early 2025

    13:14, 22 July 2025

    According to the National Statistics Committee, 15,800 Uzbekistan citizens traveled to Vietnam between January and May 2025, UzA reports.

    Vietnam
    Photo credit: UzA

    This marks an increase of 11,500 people, or 3.7 times more, compared to the same period last year.

    The breakdown of travel purposes for Uzbekistan citizens visiting Vietnam during this period is as follows:

    Tourism: 14,611 people,

    Visiting relatives: 1,182 people,

    Official visits: 6 people,

    Education: 2 people.

    Earlier, it was reported that Fitch Ratings has upgraded Uzbekistan’s AMMC to ‘BB’.

    Uzbekistan Central Asia Tourism Travel Vietnam
    Tatyana Kudrenok
