Fitch upgrades Uzbekistan’s AMMC to ‘BB’, outlook stable

The decision followed Fitch’s upgrade of Uzbekistan’s sovereign rating. The plant was evaluated based on the agency’s criteria for government-related entities (GRE), with high marks given for its economic importance, level of state involvement, and financial discipline.

The AMMC ensures the full cycle of copper production in the country, holds leading positions in export volumes and tax contributions, and is implementing the large-scale “Yoshlik” project.

This rating contributes to strengthening investor confidence in the plant on international financial markets.

Earlier, it was reported that Fitch has affirmed Kazakhstan’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB’ with stable outlook.