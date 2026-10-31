Shared scares may bring people closer

Researchers led by Jane K. Wiley from the University of Florida conducted five studies exploring whether recreational fear strengthens relationships. Their findings suggest that feeling closer after a frightening experience does not necessarily translate into an immediate, measurable change in interpersonal closeness.

The research took place at the Gainesville Fear Garden in Florida during three Halloween seasons. Visitors experienced different attraction formats, including sensory deprivation and encounters with scare actors, according to the original paper.

Across the first four studies, participants who reported greater fear and physical contact with companions were more likely to say the attraction had brought them together. However, when researchers compared closeness ratings collected before and after the experience, the changes were consistently small or absent.

“Postexperience processing … may be critical to bonding,” the authors of the study wrote.

To investigate this gap, the team conducted a final study based on interviews. Participants’ accounts pointed to the importance of what happened after leaving the attraction, particularly retelling frightening moments, comparing reactions and laughing together.

The research team explained that collective storytelling appeared to help consolidate the social effects of shared fear.

“This collective reflection seemed to solidify and deepen the relational effects of shared fear,” the team said.

The findings help explain why visitors reported feeling closer despite little immediate change in their relationship ratings. A stronger sense of connection may develop later, as companions discuss the scares and share their reactions.

Although the study does not prove that these conversations improve relationships, it suggests that talking and laughing afterward could be an important part of what makes a shared Halloween outing a bonding experience.

Earlier, as part of the CineCrossroads column ahead of Halloween, Qazinform News Agency compiled a curated selection of five films. The roundup features a diverse range of genres, from supernatural terror and gothic suspense to comedy and family animation.