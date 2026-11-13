Shanyraq Fest in Luxembourg celebrates 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

The event was organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, with the support of the Shymkent City Mayor Office and ERG and Cargolux companies. The evening brought together representatives of Luxembourg’s government institutions, the diplomatic corps, business and academic communities, cultural organisations, and the Kazakh diaspora.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium

In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Luxembourg Roman Vassilenko, said: “We value the trust underpinning relations between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg and see considerable opportunities for closer cooperation.”

Among the key achievements of bilateral cooperation, Vassilenko highlighted the resumption of Cargolux cargo flights via Astana in June, an October visit by a delegation of Luxembourg companies to Kazakhstan, and the introduction of satellite internet services aboard Air Astana aircraft using technology provided by Luxembourg-based company SES.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium

“Luxembourg and Kazakhstan have much in common, and I am pleased to see that cooperation between our countries is gaining new momentum,” said Pierre Ferring, Director of the Department for Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion at Luxembourg’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Defence, Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, speaking on behalf of the Luxembourg Government.

Artists from the Shymkent Concert organisation presented a diverse programme featuring traditional Kazakh music and contemporary compositions. Performances included the Qaghan ethnofolklore ensemble, the Yassy dance ensemble, traditional music performers and soloists.

The concert was followed by an official reception, during which guests discussed prospects for expanding cultural, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Shanyraq Fest Luxembourg is part of a series of cultural initiatives organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to introduce European audiences to the country's rich artistic heritage.

Photo credit: The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a 951-kilogram shipment of day-old chicks arrived in Astana from Luxembourg aboard a Cargolux Airlines International flight on Nov. 7. The live cargo, consisting of 252 individual containers, was handed over to a Kazakh poultry enterprise for commercial breeding.