Live cargo: Plane full of day-old chicks from Luxembourg lands in Astana

The live cargo, consisting of 252 individual containers, was handed over to a Kazakh poultry enterprise for commercial breeding.

Astana International Airport also handles such specialized cargo as industrial machinery, pharmaceuticals, fine art, fresh flowers, seafood, and live livestock.

Photo: Astana International Airport

As Airport authorities noted, the chick delivery was another example of the airport's ability to handle live cargo that requires special transport conditions.

The airport's specialists have experience with a wide range of cargo. Coordination among the cargo terminal, ground services, and the airline allows them to arrange procedures to meet each shipment's specifics.

Photo: Astana International Airport

Between January and October 2026, Astana Airport serviced 593 cargo flights and handled 13,617 tons of freight.

The airport maintains regular cargo operations with major global air freight carriers, including Luxembourg-based Cargolux Airlines International, one of Europe's largest dedicated cargo airlines.

Presently, Astana International Airport partners with major global cargo carriers, including Cargolux Airlines International, Europe's largest dedicated cargo airline and a top-10 global carrier by international scheduled freight volume.

As noted earlier, Kazakhstan plans to implement large-scale projects to modernize airport infrastructure by 2029.