Shanyraq Fest brings Kazakh music and traditions to Europe

Artists from the Kyzylorda Regional Philharmonic, one of Kazakhstan’s oldest centers for preserving traditional music, performed at the event.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

They performed Kazakh classical kyuis on dombra and kobyz, folk and modern musical compositions and bright national dances.

Earlier in the day, the musicians staged a flash mob on Luxembourg’s central square, where locals and tourists enjoyed Kazakh songs and melodies.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

Guests were immersed in the warmth of Kazakh hospitality, the sounds of the steppe, and the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Members of the diplomatic corps, the Kazakh diaspora, as well as residents and visitors of Luxembourg attended the event.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Belgium

The Kazakh Embassy emphasized that such events strengthen cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Europe, while introducing international audiences to Kazakhstan’s unique musical traditions.

Shanyraq Fest is a series of cultural events organized by Kazakhstan’s Embassy in Belgium, Luxembourg, and other European countries.

The festival combines traditional art, modern creativity, and national customs, promoting Kazakh culture abroad.

Recall that the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, with support from the Astana city administration, officially launched the Shanyraq Fest Brussels cultural festival on April 8 at the prestigious Cercle Royal Gaulois.