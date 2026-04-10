Shanyraq Fest Brussels showcases Kazakh heritage in Belgium

It was organized in cooperation with the Diplomatic Club of Belgium.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, honorary consuls, and business and cultural figures took part in the event.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Running from April 8–11, it aims at promoting Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and strengthening humanitarian ties with Belgium and the EU.

Kazakh Ambassador Roman Vassilenko emphasized that cultural initiatives like this festival foster mutual understanding and deepen cooperation with European partners.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Ambassador Raoul Delcorde, President of the Diplomatic Club of Belgium, highlighted the importance of such events for expanding cultural cooperation and intergovernmental dialogue.

The opening ceremony featured artists from the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic of Astana.

More than 40 Kazakh performers presented national and classical works, warmly received by the audience.

The Shanyraq Fest Brussels reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to cultural diplomacy, serving as a platform to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations while showcasing the richness of Kazakh traditions to European audiences.