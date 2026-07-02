Shanyraq Dialogue in Brussels highlights Kazakhstan’s political reforms

Ambassador Roman Vassilenko opened the event, calling the Constitution’s adoption a historic milestone in Kazakhstan’s political modernization. He linked the reforms to the recent visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels, underscoring the growing partnership with the European Union.

Photo credit:mfa.kz

Keynote speaker Zhandos Shaimardanov, Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, outlined the new constitutional framework. He emphasized that the reforms enshrine modern values of human rights, freedoms, and dignity, while strengthening accountability, justice, and the rule of law.

EU representatives, including Eduards Stiprais and Dietmar Krissler, welcomed the reforms and reaffirmed support for Kazakhstan’s transformation agenda.

The roundtable concluded with participants noting that the Shanyraq Dialogue continues to serve as a vital forum for open discussion on Kazakhstan’s domestic reforms and cooperation with European partners.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the entry into force of the country’s new Constitution.