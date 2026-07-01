President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on entry into force of new Constitution

The Head of State called the event “a truly epochal moment” and the beginning of a new era of progress, reform, and modernization.

The President said the new Constitution represents a fundamental restructuring of the political system and a transformation of state and civil society institutions.

He described the nationwide referendum held on March 15 as a historic choice, demonstrating patriotism and civic responsibility.

He emphasized that Constitution Day will now be linked with the start of the Nauryznama decade, symbolically uniting traditions of spring renewal with the principles of solidarity, knowledge, and labor.

The Head of State stressed that the new Constitution provides a solid legal foundation for achieving all goals and embedding values such as Law and Order, Diligence and Progress, and Environmental Care.

The President emphasized that by consolidating as an unbreakable monolith of nationwide unity, Kazakhstan can reach new heights of global civilization and build a Fair Kazakhstan, a state of equal opportunities and comprehensive development for all citizens.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses confidence that the plans set forth will lead to the prosperity of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the new Constitution substantially reforms the existing system of government. The document consists of a preamble, 11 sections, and 104 articles.