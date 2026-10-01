Shanghai to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan’s regions

The meeting took place as part of a formal reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

“Nurlan Akkoshkarov congratulated Zhu Zhongming on his election to the mayor’s post and wished him success in his activity. Zhu Zhongming was elected the mayor of Shanghai on September 30, 2026, at the 5th session of the 16th Shanghai Municipal People's Congress,” the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening friendly ties and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the regions of Kazakhstan and the Yangtze River Delta region, which includes Shanghai as well as the entire territory of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui provinces.

Representatives of Shanghai authorities, the diplomatic corps, as well as representatives of the business and public communities of Shanghai attended the event.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Xi Jinping on the 77th anniversary of China’s founding.