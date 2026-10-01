Head of State congratulates Xi Jinping on 77th anniversary of China’s founding

“This date, symbolizing renewal and modernization, holds a special place in the history of Great China. While preserving its distinctive traditions and rich culture, your country is setting a remarkable example of development and economic growth. China’s impressive achievements in science, technology, innovation and the digital economy undoubtedly command the admiration of the entire world,” the telegram reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, founded on friendship and good-neighborliness, is developing at an unprecedented pace. The President also emphasized that the meeting held in Shanghai earlier this year strengthened the shared vision of the prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and opened new horizons for multifaceted interaction.

President Tokayev went on to wish President Xi Jinping every success in his responsible state service, and the friendly people of China well-being and prosperity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev congratulated the President of Nigeria on the occasion of the Independence Day.