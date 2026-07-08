Shanghai opens China’s first fully unmanned AI research laboratory

The facility, which officially began operations in June at Shanghai’s Caohejing Hi-Tech Park, combines advanced AI computing systems with experimental equipment to carry out a fully automated research process autonomously.

Developed by the Shanghai Academy of AI for Science, a Fudan University-affiliated institute, the platform has already completed validation trials in areas including biomedicine, energy materials, and the formulation of cosmetics and detergents. Its modular design allows technologies developed for one task to be adapted to a broad range of research projects, enhancing both efficiency and flexibility in industrial and academic settings.

A five-day live demonstration of the laboratory’s capabilities began on July 7, using real-world scientific and industrial challenges to assess the system’s performance. The results of these trials, along with other key milestones achieved by the facility, are scheduled to be presented at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 18.

Earlier, it was reported China is to produce 100,000 humanoid robots in 2026.