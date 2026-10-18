Shakira's concert in Bishkek to draw fans from 33 countries

According to official ticket operator GovTicket, concertgoers from 33 countries are expected to attend the event.

Fans from Kazakhstan account for the largest share of international visitors, followed by attendees from Russia and Uzbekistan. Concertgoers are also expected to arrive from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, China, Saudi Arabia and several other countries.

Organizers noted that the audience's actual geographic reach may be even broader, as the available statistics cover only tickets sold through GovTicket. Other operators and partners distributed additional tickets, and their sales are not included in the data.

As a result, the final number of countries represented at the event could exceed current estimates.

The concert at Bishkek Arena is expected to bring together Shakira fans from across the globe, placing the Kyrgyz capital in the international spotlight once again.

The concert will mark the second major international music event at the new arena, following American singer Nicole Scherzinger’s show during the opening of the 2026 World Nomad Games.

Earlier, it was reported that Shakira headlined the spectacular FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City.