Shakira may perform in Kazakhstan

In a video shared in social media, blogger Kamil Bairamov suggested Malik Khassenov inviting Shakira to Kazakhstan.

“I'll let you in on a little secret. We're negotiating with her, and if everything goes according to plan, we'll finalize the agreements this fall. Wait for news," Malik Khassenov said.

On August 1, world-famous singer Jennifer Lopez lit up Astana Arena with her first-ever concert in Kazakhstan. On August 10, she is expected in Almaty. Iconic boy band Backstreet Boys will perform on September 19 in Almaty and on September 21 in Astana.