Shakarim Cultural Research Center unveiled at China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University

The opening ceremony took place during an international conference on scientific and technological exchange under the Belt and Road Initiative. During the event, Xi’an Jiaotong University presented Shakarim University with a certificate marking the handover of the first batch of equipment for the Kazakhstan–China Joint Laboratory for Electrification and Automation. The official ceremony also featured the launch of Shakarim Kazakh–Chinese Cultural Research Center.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Gulzat Kobenova and Rector of Shakarim University Duman Orynbekov. The agreement on the joint laboratory was signed earlier on June 16, 2025, during the Central Asia–China Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum in Astana.

“The new laboratory plays an important role in advancing technological exchange and production partnerships between the two countries, accelerating the creation of a single innovation-based economic chain. Its main goal is to foster innovation, modernize industry, and strengthen the link between science and production,” the Ministry’s statement said.

It will also focus on research and innovation in logistics technologies, developing a smart logistics platform for automation and digital transformation in the sector. The laboratory will be fully integrated into the Abai regional innovation platform, opening new opportunities for Kazakh engineering science.

“This laboratory is a vivid result of a partnership that turned an idea into reality. Such collaboration in science and technology fully aligns with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s strategy for innovation-driven development and forming an intellectual nation,” emphasized Deputy Minister Kobenova.

Shakarim Cultural Research Center is the first international institutional center dedicated to the life and legacy of prominent Kazakh philosopher Shakarim Qudaiberdiuly. The center's mission is to promote Kazakh culture and strengthen academic and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

