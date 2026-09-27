Shaidorov wins bronze at Ondrej Nepela Memorial

The Kazakh skater finished third with a total score of 272.75 points across the two programs. He earned 95.98 points in the short program and 176.77 points in the free skate.

Russia's Evgeni Semenenko, competing under a neutral flag, won the men's event with 292.09 points. Italy's Daniel Grassl took second place with 278.80 points.

The Ondrej Nepela Memorial becamer Shaidorov's first international competition of the 2026/27 season.

As it was reported, in late August, Mikhail Shaidorov broke into the world’s top three in updated ISU rankings.