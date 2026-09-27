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    Shaidorov wins bronze at Ondrej Nepela Memorial

    10:54, 27 September 2026

    Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov claimed the bronze medal at the ISU Challenger Series Ondrej Nepela Memorial in Bratislava, Slovakia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Shaidorov wins bronze at Ondrej Nepela Memorial
    Photo credit: NOC

    The Kazakh skater finished third with a total score of 272.75 points across the two programs. He earned 95.98 points in the short program and 176.77 points in the free skate.

    Russia's Evgeni Semenenko, competing under a neutral flag, won the men's event with 292.09 points. Italy's Daniel Grassl took second place with 278.80 points.

    The Ondrej Nepela Memorial becamer Shaidorov's first international competition of the 2026/27 season.

    As it was reported, in late August,  Mikhail Shaidorov broke into the world’s top three in updated ISU rankings.

    Figure skating Sport Kazakhstan Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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