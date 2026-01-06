Bad weather causes flight delays at Astana's airport

Currently, Astana International Airport is operating in standard mode.

— All services are ensuring the handling of arrivals and departures of aircraft, and continuously working on cleaning the apron and maintaining the airfield infrastructure, the airport's press service says.

Photo credit: Astana Airport

Specifically, 7 arriving flights are delayed, and 1 flight from Turkistan has been canceled. The reasons for arrival delays and cancellations are determined by the departure airports and the airlines. On the departure side, 5 flights are delayed.

Reasons for delays

Shymkent and Kostanay directions: unfavorable weather conditions at the destination airports.

Flights to Kyzylorda, Almaty, and Cam Ranh: late arrival of the aircraft.

"There are no restrictions on the part of Astana Airport as the airfield and terminals are functioning stably. Passengers are recommended to check current flight status information with their respective airlines," the statement reads.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that blizzards and strong winds battered Astana. Rescuers urge residents to stay home.