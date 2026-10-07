Several judges of Kazakh Supreme Court relieved of their duties

Chairman of the Kazakh Supreme Judicial Council Dmitry Malakhov submitted the Head of State's recommendation to dismiss judges for consideration.

Abdolla Saken and Aslan Tukiyev were appointed judges of the Supreme Court by presidential decrees as of September 23, 2026.

Marina Borovik, Valery Nozdrin, Madeniet Omarbekov, and Nurzhan Ussipkhanuly requested honorary retirement.

Following the sitting, the said judges of the Supreme Court were relieved of their duties.

Earlier, by a decree of the Head of State, Dauren Kossanov was relieved of his duties as Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.