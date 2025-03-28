EN
    Several buildings damaged in 5.0 M quake in Zhambyl region

    10:34, 28 March 2025

    Several buildings were slightly damaged in Ryskulov and Merke districts in Zhambyl region as a result of the quake occurred late at night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the akimat’s press service.

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: Zhambyl region emergencies department

    The highest seismic intensity of 5.0 was recorded in Merke village, Merke district, and 4.0 in Kulan village, Ryskulov district.

    The quake caused cracks in walls of the community center in Karakystak village in Ryskulov district, the Merke district hospital, and a school in Oital village in Merke district.

    No casualties were reported. The critical public infrastructure functions as usual, it said in a statement.

    Zhambyl region governor Yerbol Karashukeyev left for Ryskulov and Merke districts.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that a 5.0M earthquake jolted Kazakhstan.

    Earthquake Zhambyl region Akimat Regions Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
