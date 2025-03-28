Several buildings damaged in 5.0 M quake in Zhambyl region
Several buildings were slightly damaged in Ryskulov and Merke districts in Zhambyl region as a result of the quake occurred late at night, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the akimat’s press service.
The highest seismic intensity of 5.0 was recorded in Merke village, Merke district, and 4.0 in Kulan village, Ryskulov district.
The quake caused cracks in walls of the community center in Karakystak village in Ryskulov district, the Merke district hospital, and a school in Oital village in Merke district.
No casualties were reported. The critical public infrastructure functions as usual, it said in a statement.
Zhambyl region governor Yerbol Karashukeyev left for Ryskulov and Merke districts.
