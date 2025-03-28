Several buildings damaged in 5.0 M quake in Zhambyl region

The highest seismic intensity of 5.0 was recorded in Merke village, Merke district, and 4.0 in Kulan village, Ryskulov district.

The quake caused cracks in walls of the community center in Karakystak village in Ryskulov district, the Merke district hospital, and a school in Oital village in Merke district.

No casualties were reported. The critical public infrastructure functions as usual, it said in a statement.

Zhambyl region governor Yerbol Karashukeyev left for Ryskulov and Merke districts.

Earlier Kazinform reported that a 5.0M earthquake jolted Kazakhstan.