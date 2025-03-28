5.0M earthquake jolts Kazakhstan

The earthquake was centered 323 km southwest of Almaty.

People felt a 5.0 magnitude quake in Merke village, 4.0 magnitude in Kulan village, and 2.0 in Shu town, Tole bi village, in the city of Taraz, and Korday village.

No damages or casualties were reported.

Vice Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan Batyrbek Abdyshev held a working meeting via a videoconferencing with regional departments.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, the situation remains stable.

As earlier reported, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale has been recorded 122km from Almaty city at 11:05 a.m. on March 3.