Seven-time Guinness record holder appointed Vice President of Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation

The federation said the appointment reflects Tsyrulnikov’s longstanding commitment to the development of sport in Kazakhstan and his continued efforts to promote healthy lifestyles, support athletes, and encourage youth participation in sports.

“This is a deliberate decision based on Sergey’s many years of dedication to Kazakhstan’s sport,” the federation said in a statement. “In Kazakh culture, there is a special word - batyr. It refers not only to a hero, but to a person of honor, loyalty to their cause and devotion to their homeland. Sergey Tsyrulnikov embodies these qualities through his patriotism, integrity, responsibility and sincere desire to serve the country.”

The federation added that Tsyrulnikov shares its core values and has the ability to unite people, inspire others through his example, and contribute to the continued development of weightlifting in Kazakhstan.

“We are confident that Sergey Tsyrulnikov’s experience, energy and dedication will make a significant contribution to the future growth of weightlifting in Kazakhstan,” the federation said.

Tsyrulnikov is a Goodwill Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan and has been awarded several state honors, including the Order of Kurmet and the Order of Dostyq, as well as medals from various government agencies. He also serves as an official ambassador for Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

A holder of seven Guinness World Records, Tsyrulnikov has set numerous world and national strength records and is the creator of a range of social and charitable initiatives aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s image.

A Master of Sport in powerlifting and internationally recognized strength performer, Tsyrulnikov also appeared on the television talent show America’s Got Talent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan appoints the new head coach for the women’s wrestling team.