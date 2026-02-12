Kazakhstan appoints new head coach for women’s wrestling team

He began his coaching career in 2014 and has since worked with the junior and youth national teams, later serving as senior coach of the national squad.

He spent three years working as state coach for women’s wrestling.

Among his trainees is four-time World Championships medalist Zhamila Bakbergenova, along with several other accomplished wrestlers.

Kairat Sagadiyev had served as head coach prior to the appointment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakhstan U23 Weightlifting Championship is currently taking place in Shymkent.