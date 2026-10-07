Seven nations enter race to host 2036 Olympics

The Interested Parties currently in Continuous Dialogue with the IOC are Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Türkiye.

The IOC said other interested parties have until 31st October to come forward for consideration for the 2036 Games.

The IOC invited the seven parties to present their respective Games projects to the Future Host Commission in November. Their proposals will be assessed against a range of technical factors, including venue master plans and athlete experience, funding strategies, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities and legacy strategies aimed at creating long-term benefits for host communities.

In March 2027, the IOC Executive Board will shortlist interested parties to advance from continuous dialogue into a more focused strategic dialogue. Preferred hosts are expected to enter Targeted Dialogue in 2028, with IOC members due to elect the host of the 2036 Olympic Games in mid-2029.

“Wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said. “That is why, for every future host, delivering the best possible experience for the athletes must always be the starting point.”

India is seeking to host the Olympic Games for the first time, while Qatar is seeking to become the first country in the region to stage the Summer Olympics. South Africa, meanwhile, could become the first African country to host the Games.

Germany, Hungary and Türkiye are also pursuing their Olympic ambitions, while the Republic of Korea previously hosted the Summer Olympics in Seoul in 1988 and the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in 2018.

Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games in 2028, followed by Brisbane in 2032.

Earlier, it was reported that Munich would represent Germany in the race to host the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, 2040, or 2044.