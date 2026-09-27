Munich chosen to lead Germany's Olympic and Paralympic bid

"Munich is entering the race for Germany to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games starting from 2036," the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) announced via X.

The decision was made on September 26 at an extraordinary general meeting of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) in Baden-Baden to pick up a candidate for the Olympic and Paralympic Games host city.

"Bringing the Olympic Games to Germany would be an unforgettable experience for everyone: thousands of athletes from around the world, millions of visitors on site, billions of television viewers, and, above all, the 84 million people who live in Germany and would celebrate shared achievements together," a statement from the German Olympic Sports Confederation reads.

Munich previously hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1972.