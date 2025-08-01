Friday sermons at two Holy Mosques to be translated into 15 languages

This initiative marks a significant step in a phased plan that aims to expand translation services to a total of 30 international languages, thereby ensuring that the profound messages of the sermons reach Muslims from diverse cultures and linguistic backgrounds worldwide.

The comprehensive translation effort is part of the presidency’s operational plan for the current Umrah season, operating under the direct guidance and follow-up of President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais.

The overarching goal is to effectively spread guidance, reinforce moderate Islamic values, and leverage modern technologies to enhance the experience and service provided to visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

To note, two Holy Mosques welcomed over 122 million visitors in Ramadan.