Seven regions are now classified as being in drought: East Anglia, Hertfordshire and London, the Thames Valley, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Devon and Cornwall, the West Midlands, and Wessex, which covers Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire, and south Gloucestershire.

Officials said large parts of central, eastern, and southern England are experiencing a "flash drought," which develops rapidly because of prolonged low rainfall combined with high temperatures. Rivers are running low, farmers are harvesting crops earlier than usual, wildfire risks are increasing, and around 23 million people, about 40% of England's population, are now subject to temporary water use restrictions.

The current drought is the third to affect England in the past five years, following similar events in 2022 and 2025. July has brought just 7% of the country's average rainfall, with some parts of southern England receiving only 1% of normal levels. The country has also experienced three heatwaves so far this summer, including 12 consecutive days with temperatures above 30C, while a fourth heatwave is now underway.

The Environment Agency warned that 78% of England's rivers are now below normal levels, with some, including sections of the River Thames and the River Cam, recording their lowest flows for this time of year. Reservoir storage has fallen to 75.3%, about 7.4% below the long-term average, while soil moisture has reached record lows across several parts of the country.

Officials said low water levels are affecting agriculture, increasing irrigation demand and reducing crop yields in some areas. Wildlife has also been hit, with migratory fish struggling to move upstream and breeding habitats for species such as natterjack toads drying out. So far this year, 110 wildfires have been recorded on protected Sites of Special Scientific Interest.

The Environment Agency has stepped up monitoring, tightened controls on water abstraction from rivers and groundwater, and is working with water companies, farmers, and conservation groups to manage supplies through the autumn. Measures already taken include releasing water from strategic reservoirs, carrying out fish rescue operations, and increasing inspections to ensure water is used fairly.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Belgium suffered the worst excess mortality in Europe amid late-June heat.