Belgium suffers worst excess mortality in Europe amid late-June heat

More than 2,000 additional deaths were recorded in Belgium during the heatwave compared with normal levels, according to Sciensano. Excess mortality reached 48 percent, compared with 23 percent in France and 13 percent in the Netherlands, despite similar high temperatures.

Prof. Geert Molenberghs, a biostatistician at both KU Leuven and Hasselt universities, said Flanders alone recorded an excess mortality rate of 31 percent, higher than in France and the Netherlands. He added that Belgium's urban planning and building patterns have exacerbated the impact of recent heatwave.

Earlier, it was reported that on July 22, Japan recorded first 'kokushobi' of the year.