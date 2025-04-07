Serik Sapiyev joins chess tournament in Karaganda

Serik Sapiyev, head of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Karaganda region, also competed in the regional stage of the II Senat Open Cup held in Karaganda.

The tournament is organized at the initiative of Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the support of Timur Turlov, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KazChess). The goal is to promote chess and support amateur sports.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Karaganda region

"Chess brings together people from different spheres: civil servants, deputies, veterans, and journalists. It’s not just a game but also an opportunity to communicate. Chess connects generations and proves that intellectual sports can be popular and interesting," says Aleksander Babenko, tournament director and vice president of KazChess.

Among the participants are both newcomers and experienced players. Some have previously participated in tournaments. For instance, Sergey Mogila, former vice president of the Chess Federation of Karaganda region, took second place in the 2024 regional stage.

"Chess is a path to development. It teaches you to think, analyze, and make decisions. As a friend of mine once said, if you teach a child chess, they may not become a grandmaster, but they will know how to cross the street according to the rules," Mogila notes.

Active participants include deputies of the regional maslikhat. Kadisha Ospanova, chairwoman of the permanent commission on socio-cultural development, has been playing chess for many years but considers herself an amateur.

"Chess is a great way to develop logic and strategic thinking. It’s also an opportunity to 'reboot'. The key is to engage the youth and show that intellectual sports are just as valuable as physical ones," she says.

The Swiss-system tournament features nine rounds of competition. Time control is 10 minutes per game + 5 seconds per move.

Winners and runners-up will be determined both in individual and team categories. Special awards will also be provided in nominations for veterans, women, deputies, civil servants, and media and public council representatives.

The top 35 players from Karaganda region will receive tickets to the semifinals of the "Central" regional stage, which will be held on June 29 in Semey. The final of the Senat Open Cup will take place on August 29 in Astana.

