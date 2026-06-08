Series of earthquakes hits Greece's Evia island, causing damage

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the tremors occurred near Prokopi in northern Evia shortly after noon, with magnitudes of 4.8, 4.3 and 5.2. The quakes were felt across central Greece, including the capital Athens.

Local officials reported landslides in several areas and damage to residential buildings, particularly in the villages of Dafnousa, Prokopi and nearby communities. Cracks were observed in a number of houses, while one stone wall reportedly collapsed. Residents evacuated affected buildings, and no injuries have been reported so far.

M5.3 earthquake hit Greece near Limni and Peristéri, with strong shaking felt around Chalkida, Thívai and Athens. #σεισμός #sismo

🎥 elizanaxhameta pic.twitter.com/FD9qChiHfx — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) June 7, 2026

The Greek Fire Service said it had received no calls regarding trapped persons. Civil protection and emergency response teams were deployed to inspect the affected areas and monitor road conditions.

Seismologists are continuing to assess the aftershock sequence to determine the scale of the event and any potential risks, authorities said.

Earlier, it was reported that a 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Kyrgyzstan.