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    5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyzstan

    15:00, 29 May 2026

    Seismologists recorded tremors with a magnitude of 5.0 on Friday afternoon, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Data Center.

    5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Kyrgyzstan
    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    According to the latest data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the earthquake was recorded on May 29, 2026, at 1:15 pm Astana time (08:15 GMT) in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

    The coordinates of the epicenter were 41.70 degrees north latitude and 73.72 degrees east longitude, the Center said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported an earthquake was felt in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region. 

    Earthquake Natural disasters Incidents Kyrgyzstan
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